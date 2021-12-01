These Sask. acts are performing on TeleMiracle 46

REGINA -

TeleMiracle has announced the list of Saskatchewan performers who will be featured on the 46th installment of the charity telethon.

The 20-hour event will be broadcast on CTV Regina and CTV Saskatoon beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday, March 5 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 6.

“TeleMiracle is rooted in Saskatchewan and nothing shows that more than our incredible Saskatchewan Talent,” Steve Kirwan, TeleMiracle 46 chair, said.

More than 100 acts from across the province were auditioned for this year and the chosen performers are listed below:

Countdown to TeleMiracle Pre-Show

Amphora, Vanscoy

Belle Diabolique, Kindersley

Brittnee Prettyshield, Moose Jaw

Colby Nargang, Regina

Gregoire Fortin, Saskatoon

Hank Fabulous, Avonlea

Jeff Arndt, North Battleford

Josh (John) Hamm, Martensville

Karissa Hoffart, Lumsden

Nevaeh Pelzer, Regina

Samantha Molle, Saskatoon

Uklectic Fred, Saskatoon

Overnight Bands

Afterglow, Battleford

Gypsy Moonbird, Battleford

It’s Too Late Baby, Saskatoon

Putt Putt’s Garage, Borden

Saskatoon’s Legendary Rhythm & Blues REVUE, Saskatoon

The Matt Remenda Ensemble, Saskatoon

Main Show