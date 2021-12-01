These Sask. acts are performing on TeleMiracle 46
Camera crews prepare for rehearsal at Telemiracle 41 (Karyn Mulcahy / CTV Regina)
REGINA -
TeleMiracle has announced the list of Saskatchewan performers who will be featured on the 46th installment of the charity telethon.
The 20-hour event will be broadcast on CTV Regina and CTV Saskatoon beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday, March 5 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 6.
“TeleMiracle is rooted in Saskatchewan and nothing shows that more than our incredible Saskatchewan Talent,” Steve Kirwan, TeleMiracle 46 chair, said.
More than 100 acts from across the province were auditioned for this year and the chosen performers are listed below:
Countdown to TeleMiracle Pre-Show
- Amphora, Vanscoy
- Belle Diabolique, Kindersley
- Brittnee Prettyshield, Moose Jaw
- Colby Nargang, Regina
- Gregoire Fortin, Saskatoon
- Hank Fabulous, Avonlea
- Jeff Arndt, North Battleford
- Josh (John) Hamm, Martensville
- Karissa Hoffart, Lumsden
- Nevaeh Pelzer, Regina
- Samantha Molle, Saskatoon
- Uklectic Fred, Saskatoon
Overnight Bands
- Afterglow, Battleford
- Gypsy Moonbird, Battleford
- It’s Too Late Baby, Saskatoon
- Putt Putt’s Garage, Borden
- Saskatoon’s Legendary Rhythm & Blues REVUE, Saskatoon
- The Matt Remenda Ensemble, Saskatoon
Main Show
- Alissa Nimchuk, Simpson
- A-List Dance & Acrobatics, Humboldt
- Ann-Marie Rouault-Chedid, Moose Jaw
- Birch Hills Dance Centre (2 groups of dancers), Birch Hills
- Blakey Saskatchewan, Regina
- Brad & Ashley Brown, Sedley
- Bradley James, Regina
- Brynn Cole, Saskatoon
- Charley Anderson-Reid, Dalmeny
- Core Dynamics Pilates & Dance (2 groups), Lloydminster
- Dara Schindelka, Regina
- Darcie Keith, Regina
- Dave Alcalde, Weyburn
- Elizabeth Thomas, Regina
- Ellie Murray, Melfort
- For the Love of Country, Arborfield
- Hana Grace, Humboldt
- Hawkley Dereniwski, Warman
- Isabelle Mercier, Saskatoon
- Jah Ari, North Battleford
- James Betts, Melville
- Jayneika Bull, Cut Knife
- Jenn Haas, Yorkton
- Jivin’ Jackie & Big Baby T, North Battleford
- Jordan Engstrom, Assiniboia
- Jus Rite, Regina
- K. G. Harmonie German Dancers, Regina
- Kateryna Grace Tokarska, Saskatoon
- Kolos Multicultural Dance School, Regina
- Laurice Rein Porol, Kennedy
- Living Skies Irish Dance, Regina
- Londyn Beliveau, Rockglen
- Martina, Saskatoon
- Maurice Villeneuve, Prince Albert
- Michel Dey, Regina
- Mike and Darcy, Prince Albert
- Natya Sudha Dance Group, Regina
- Oakley Hamoline, Saskatoon
- Performing Arts Warehouse, Prince Albert
- Piyesiw Awasis School Drum and Dance Troup, Turtleford
- Regina Highland Dance Association, Regina
- Regina Malayali Association, Regina
- Rhythm of Life, Swift Current
- Sarah Constant, Prince Albert
- Sheila Roszell, Regina
- St. Michael’s School Choir, Yorkton
- Tara Leatherdale, Warman
- Tavria School of Ukrainian Dance, Regina
- The Mini Express and the Expressions, Regina
- Ullim, Regina
- Velours, Saskatoon
- Young Africa Dancer Group Light, Regina
- Zipporah, Meadow Lake