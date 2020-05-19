REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government has released how funds from the new Municipal Economic Enhancement Program (MEEP) will be divided between municipalities.

MEEP 2020 will give $150 million, roughly $143 per capita, in order to support investments that will aid economic recovery and create jobs.

The money will be allocated as follows:

City of Saskatoon - $35,529,807

City of Regina - $30,916,844

City of Prince Albert - $5,163,587

City of Moose Jaw - $4,870,956

City of Swift Current - $2,386,467

City of Yorkton - $2,348,953

City of North Battleford - $2,057,472

“The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to continue to fulfil its commitment to the people of the province by ensuring important infrastructure dollars are available to our communities when they need it most,” Carr said. “This $150 million investment into Saskatchewan’s municipalities can be used for shovel ready infrastructure projects and initiatives, and will help keep our municipalities strong during the current pandemic.”