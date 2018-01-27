

Katherine Hill and Karyn Mulcahy, CTV Regina





Scott Moe has been elected as the leader of the Saskatchewan Party.

Moe was elected at the party's leadership convention on Saturday night in Saskatoon.

The vote went to five ballots with Moe eventually beating out Alanna Koch with 54 per cent of the votes in the fifth round.

Following his victory, he gave a fiery speech to the convention including a warning to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that he will vigorously oppose a federal carbon tax - "If you want to know how far I will go, just watch me." Moe said in his victory speech.

The Saskatchewan New Democrats were quick to respond to Moe's election.

“I want to congratulate Mr. Moe on his win tonight,” said Saskatchewan NDP Leader Nicole Sarauer in a written release. “But, for the people of Saskatchewan, it’s going to be the same bad management and cruel and heartless cuts.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also reacted to Moe's win, tweeting "Congratulations to the next premier of Saskatchewan, @ScottMoeSK. Looking forward to meeting soon & working together for people in SK"

Moe was first elected as an MLA for Rosthern-Shellbrook in 2011. He previously served as Minister of Advanced Education and Minister for the Environment.

He will take over for outgoing premier Brad Wall, who announced his retirement from politics in August. Wall will step down as an MLA on Jan. 31.