REGINA -- A Regina-based company is giving couples looking to tie the knot an easier and more affordable ceremony.

The last year has created some challenges for those trying to get married, which has lead to a slow-down of the typically busy wedding season.

"The biggest thing is that we really have to focus on are smaller more intimate weddings just due to COVID-19 restrictions and keeping everything safe. What we did in light of that is launch Regina Pop-Up Weddings, which is a really unique way for brides and grooms to tie the knot,” Angela Hodel, owner of Imagine Events said.

A pop-up wedding allows a couple to team up with organizers, use the same services as other couples and share the expenses for their special day.

"They share a venue, the DJ, the photographer, the wedding commissioner and they all get their private time during the day to get married but they're sharing the cost of all of those vendors with the rest of the brides and grooms who have booked that day,” Hodel said.

Five to six couples can take part in a pop up wedding day.

"A lot of people were waiting for restrictions to ease so now that they have eased everybody is reaching out to their vendors and are just trying to grab all the dates, so it’s going to be a crazy season fingers,” Hodel added.

The Saskatchewan government is slowly easing restrictions on indoor and outdoor gathering limits, meaning those who were hesitant to tie the knot, are now looking into it again.

When the pandemic is over, Hodel thinks this type of wedding will be perfect for those who want a smaller celebration.

"People who are celebrating second marriages or just alternatively want something smaller, we have dates booked in July and September and those are already sold out as well,” she said, “People are thinking futuristically and that they just want to go a smaller route and we think that’s fabulous.”

Regina Pop-Up Weddings can be indoors or outdoors depending on the weather and all the couple needs to do themselves, is provide a marriage license.