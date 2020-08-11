REGINA -- A Regina restaurant has decided to temporarily close as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Quan Ngon Vietnamese Restaurant on Victoria Avenue stated its intention to close in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning.

“With the recent alarming spike in COVID-19 cases within our tight-knit community, as well as the outbreak at a Regina factory in which 18 employees tested positive, we decided to take a proactive approach to close our restaurant until further notice,” the post reads.

The post noted that employees have been tested and everyone was confirmed negative for the virus. The post says the closure is a precaution to keep transmission low within the community.