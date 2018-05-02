

CTV Regina





Greenall High School in Balgonie is currently in hold and secure mode after a threat was made to the school.

Students and staff are being allowed into the building, but police are asking anyone who does not need to be in the building to avoid the area.

RCMP says the public can expect to see a significant police presence around the school while they investigate.

Students at the school are dealing with a loss, CTV News has confirmed that a student at Greenall School recently took his own life.

A spokesperson for the Prairie Valley School Division confirms that the incident is still being investigated and that counsellors have been brought in to assist students.

It is not clear if the two incidents are connected.

More to come…