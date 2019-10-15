

CTVNewsRegina.ca staff





Three people have been charged with trafficking cocaine after an investigation by the Regina Police Service Drug Unit.

Awet Mehari, 29, Eve Elizabeth Molander, 20 and Beniam Abraha, 31, are jointly facing a number of charges including possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition and possession for the purposes of trafficking cocaine.

On Oct. 11, police searched homes in the 200 block of Michener Dr. and the 4800 block of Green Brooks Way. Police found controlled substances and a loaded 9mm handgun.

All three made their first court appearance on Tuesday morning.