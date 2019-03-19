

CTV Regina





Two men are in custody and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of a minor, following a break and enter in Yorkton on Monday.

Twenty-three-year-old Jordan Ironstand and 18-year-old Terran Finlay are in custody. A third offender, a minor who cannot be named, has a warrant out for his arrest.

Two people were assaulted during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Yorkton RCMP at 306-786-2400, or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.