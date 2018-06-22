The tipi and protest camp in front of the Saskatchewan legislature has been restored, and First Nation chiefs from across the province are standing with the protesters.

On Monday, six of the protesters were arrested and held in custody until the tipi was eventually taken down. On Thursday evening, on National Indigenous Peoples Day, the tipi was returned to the site.

“We’re here because of issues that affect us deeply and we want to be heard,” said camper Prescott Demas.

Demas was one of the people taken into custody on Monday. He says no charges were laid and they were all released once the tipi was removed.

Demas said the protesters are prepared to rebuild their camp as many times as it needs to in order to be heard.

The group has been asking to meet with government officials throughout its stay. However, Demas said the protesters aren’t comfortable meeting inside the legislature. The campers would like to meet with Justice Minister Don Morgan, Social Services Minister Paul Merriman and other government officials in order to work toward meaningful change.

First Nations chiefs from across Saskatchewan joined the camp on Friday afternoon to show their support. Representatives from the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations also came out to the site.

FSIN is willing to rent a tent and put it up on the legislature’s lawn to host meetings between the campers and the government.

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron said the federation plans on filing a court injunction to keep the camp in place — and that leaders are willing to physically stand in front of the camp to keep it from being torn down.

“We stand in solidarity and unity with our people,” he told reporters on Friday afternoon. “We will go the distance politically and legally.”

The government has previously raised concerns about the camp interfering with summer events at the legislature. FSIN, however, said it is willing to work with the government to come up with a compromise so that the camp could coexist with Canada Day celebrations.