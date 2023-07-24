'To be a fly on the wall': Tommy Douglas's former home up for sale in Regina

The owners of the one-time residence of “The Greatest Canadian” hope to find a buyer that will appreciate the home’s historical significance.

Lesley Griffin and Dan Hunt have lived in Tommy Douglas’s former home for over 25 years.

“It’s got historical significance not because of the actual structure of the house per say but because Tommy lived here,” Griffin told CTV News.

Tommy Douglas was the Premier of Saskatchewan from 1944 until 1961 when Douglas left for Ottawa to lead the national New Democratic Party (NDP).

The Douglas family lived at the home the entire time that he led the province.

“I’ve had former cabinet minister’s daughters come here and tell me they came to watch results and various discussions,” Griffin recalled.

“Yeah to be a fly on the wall here would be pretty amazing.”

The four bedroom house at 217 Angus Crescent has been listed for sale at $719,000. It includes an indoor pool added after the Douglas family had moved on.

“My dream would be to sell it to somebody who wants to keep Tommy’s history and stature alive and well in the province,” Griffin said.

“Because he’s played a huge role in the whole development of our country let alone just Saskatchewan.”

Douglas likely purchased this home because it is within walking distance to the legislative building.

“What might take me ten minutes to walk would take him twenty minutes or half an hour because there were so many people en route who just wanted to say ‘Hi Tommy’ or ‘Good morning’ to him or wanted to talk to him about whatever issue they were concerned about,” explained Dan Hunt, another home owner in the area.

The current owners often make the house available for NDP events.

They say it can be purchased by anyone but they hope the new buyer will continue to tell the Douglas story through the place he called home for many, many years.