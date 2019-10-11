1. 'Things that are gross': Bombers draw the ire of Rider nation with ruthless gameday tweet

When the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers face off, there’s always some trash talk, but the Bombers seemed to strike a nerve with Rider fans thanks to a pregame tweet Saturday.

2. Not just Mac the Moose: Sask. home to other 'world's largest' landmarks

Drivers in Saskatchewan know Mac isn’t the only thing worth stopping for when travelling through the province.

CTV News Regina went looking for other larger-than-life attractions you can see in small town Saskatchewan.

3. Unionized employees will not be allowed to return to work to rule, SaskTel considers injunction

SaskTel says union members will not be allowed to return to work before a collective agreement has been made, despite an announcement from Unifor that said union memebers would return on Tuesday.

4. 'Couldn't imagine a better place to do it': Sask. couple gets married at Mosaic Stadium

Lionel and Glenda Dutchak traded in a tuxedo and a wedding dress for Rider green and white, getting married ahead of kickoff between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday.

5. This website will allow Sask. residents to access their personal health information

People in Saskatchewan are now able to look at lab test results and other health records online.

