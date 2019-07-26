1. Gainer the Gopher in hot water once again

The Saskatchewan Roughriders mascot came under fire Saturday night for his actions during the club's 38-25 home win over the B.C. Lions.

2. Negated pass on Riders trick play creates confusion

An exciting trick play from Roughriders punter Jon Ryan was negated in Saskatchewan’s Saturday night win at Mosaic Stadium, leading to some confusion from fans and players.

3. Sask. Human Rights Commission releases decision on 2017 Canadian Tire complaint

The Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission has made a decision on a complaint made by a Regina man, relating to an incident that happened at a Canadian Tire in 2017.

4. Co-Op petroleum truck and train collide in Yorkton

The crash happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. The RCMP was at the scene for most of Thursday.

The Federated Co-Op tweeted that their driver wasn't injured in the crash.

5. Police searching for suspects in reported abduction

Police are searching for at least two suspects after a person was reportedly abducted from a parking lot in the 400 block of Albert St. North, around noon on Tuesday.

