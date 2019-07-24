

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission has made a decision on a complaint made by a Regina man, relating to an incident that happened at a Canadian Tire in 2017.

The Canadian Tire agreed to apologize to Kamao Cappo, who claimed he was unfairly accused of stealing and thrown out of a Canadian Tire in Regina. The employee involved in the altercation was fired, but police did not proceed with charges.

All employees at the Canadian tire location in question will be required to take training on how to properly serve customers of all backgrounds.

Whether or not a monetary settlement is included has been kept quiet, but the commissioner says the majority of cases resolved through mediation have a monetary settlement attached.

Cappo believes that the employee involved learned a lesson and said he is satisfied with the outcome of the resolution.