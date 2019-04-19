1. EMW Industrial Ltd. goes into receivership

Nearly 220 employees of the Saltcoats location were told that the firm is no longer in business.

2. Three additional people charged in death of Yorkton man

Additional people have been charged with second degree murder relating to the death of Colin Focht, a Yorkton man who has been missing since August 2018.

3. Police seize meth, cocaine, morphine, fentanyl following storage unit search

A Regina man is facing 37 charges related to gun possession and drug trafficking.

4. Regina police member facing assault charges

A member of the Regina Police Service has been charged with two counts of common assault following an investigation by the Public Complaints Commission.

5. Elder Noel Starblanket passes away at age 72

Elder Noel Starblanket, a respected Indigenous leader, has passed away.

