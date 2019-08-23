1. Worker who died near Stoughton remembered as 'kind-hearted, loving, compassionate'

The loved ones of a worker who died on an oilfield site near Stoughton is being remembered as caring, kind, compassionate and empathetic.

2. Regina woman suing after tip of son's penis cut off in circumcision

A Regina mother has filed a lawsuit alleging negligence after the tip of her baby's penis was severed during a circumcision.

3. 'We have our own park just outside our window': Regina man receives notice to cut down plants in his natural lot

A Regina man is upset with the city after he received notice to cut down plants in a vacant lot that he owns.

4. 'Grateful that we had stopped': Sask. couple avoids fiery Alberta crash that killed 3

A Saskatchewan man says a well-timed pit stop may have helped him avoid getting caught in a fiery 10-vehicle crash in southeastern Alberta that killed three people.

5. Manitoba ranch gives visitors unique prairie experience

A Manitoba ranch is giving visitors an exotic experience.

