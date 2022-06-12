Tornado alert for R.M. of Big Arm and area ends

Environment Canada had issued a tornado alert for the R.M of Big Arm including Imperial and Liberty, Sask. which concluded on Sunday evening.

As of 2:37 p.m., meteorologists had been tracking a severe thunderstorm, which had the potential to turn into a tornado. There was an indication of a thunderstorm moving east at 30 kilometres per hour with the potential for damaging winds and large hail as well, according to Environment Canada.

Residents in the area were asked to practice caution by taking cover and going to the lowest floor inside away from windows if threatening weather approached.

The R.M of Big Arm is approximately 123 kilometres from Regina.

For more information, click here.