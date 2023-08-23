Tornado warning for Carnduff area ends

On Wednesday afternoon, Environment Canada warned residents in the Glen Ewen and Carnduff area of a thunderstorm that was capable of producing a tornado.

The warning – issued at 4:57 p.m. on Wednesday – covered the RM of Mount Pleasant, east of Estevan in southeastern Saskatchewan. The tornado warning was lifted around 6 p.m but a severe thunderstorm warning is still in place.

Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall were also possible under the warning.

The severe thunderstorm was located near Carnduff – and moved southeast at 25 km/h.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” the Environment Canada alert read.

“Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.”

Environment Canada recommends residents shelter in a room on the lowest floor of their residence away from walls and windows.

Carnduff, Sask. is located approximately 282 kilometres southeast of Regina.