Toronto man arrested following seizure of cocaine, cash in Regina

A man from Toronto is facing several drug related charges following the seizure of cocaine and cash in Regina.

Following the arrest of a man after a traffic stop on Oct. 31, officers executed a search warrant at both a home on the 1000 block of Queen Street, and on a vehicle, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Officers found about 1,100 grams of cocaine, around $1,800 in Canadian currency, and additional items used to traffic controlled substances.

A 26-year-old Toronto man is facing charges including possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime, and flight from a peace officer.

He will make his first appearance in provincial court on Dec. 14.