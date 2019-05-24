

CTV Regina





Traffic and parking restrictions will begin on Victoria Avenue next week as construction season continues in the Queen City.

The city says the construction is part of a $6 million, multi-year infrastructure improvement plan between Albert Street and Broad Street. Between May and September, crews will work between Albert Street and Cornwall Street. The city says traffic will be restricted to one lane and drivers should expect delays.

According to the city, crews will be removing dead trees from the boulevard and Victoria Park starting Sunday at 7 a.m. When the project is complete next summer, the city expects to have 80 new trees planted along the boulevards and in the park.

Construction begins on Monday between McIntyre and Cornwall Street. Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction and sidewalks may need to close in construction zones. There will be no on-street parking on Victoria Avenue in the construction zone, and side streets may have limited parking.

The construction will also see removal of traffic lights, street lights and parking meters. Crews will have those reinstalled as quickly as possible to reduce the impact of the work.

There will also be changes to the intersection of Arcola Avenue and Lacon Street/Dixon Crescent, which the city says will improve traffic flow during construction. That traffic signal will be deactivated for the remainder of the construction season, meaning there will be no thru-traffic at Lacon Street/Dixon Crescent. Drivers will be able to exit Arcola Avenue with a right-in/right-out lane.

There will be barricades installed on Monday morning to restrict thru-traffic and left turns.

Daily updates can be found on the city’s road report.