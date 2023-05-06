Traffic stop leads to arrest and tow: Regina police

Saturday was a busy day for the Regina Police Service’s (RPS) Traffic Unit, with speeding drivers leading to fines and charges.

The first stop noted by Regina police was a driver who had sped by an emergency vehicle travelling 106 km/h instead of 60 km/h.

For travelling 46 km/h over the limit, the driver drove off from the incident with a $753 fine.

The second stop “turned into a whole lot more,” according to RPS.

A driver near Regina was originally stopped due to speeding.

Officers later learned that the driver had a suspended license and had three warrants.

In addition to the other issues, the vehicle’s windshield was also shattered.

The driver’s vehicle was taken into police custody while their vehicle was impounded.