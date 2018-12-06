Trans-Canada cleared after crash west of Moose Jaw: RCMP
(File image)
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, December 6, 2018 2:28PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, December 6, 2018 9:06PM CST
The RCMP says a serious crash blocked traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway about 16 kilometres west of Moose Jaw for several hours Thursday.
The eastbound lane was closed and traffic was detoured while police investigated the crash. Highway 1 was completely reopened before 8:30 P.M.
Further details on the crash are not known at this time.