REGINA -- Transit fares in Regina are scheduled to resume on July 2, pending approval from City Council.

The fares were previously set to begin on June 29, however, council ran out of time at a meeting earlier this week and it was not discussed.

Council will now address the resumption of fares at a special meeting on June 30.

The city is continuing to ask transit riders to enter and exit buses through the rear doors, to help exercise physical distancing until fares resume.