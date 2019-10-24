REGINA –- Two people were taken into custody on Wednesday night after police executed a search warrant.

Officers searched a home in the 1500 block of Cameron Street around 7:50 p.m. Police say the warrant was issued after an investigation by the Street Gang Unit.

A gun was found in the home, police said in a news release.

Justin Papequash, 29, is facing multiple firearm charges and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Maynard Assiniboine, 28, has been charged with failing to comply and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 16.