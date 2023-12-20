Two found dead in early morning Regina house fire

Regina Fire says two people were found dead following a house fire in the city early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to a home on the 2100 block of Winnipeg Street around 12:39 a.m. where smoke and flames could be seen upon arrival, Regina Fire said in a post on X.

Two people were found dead on the second floor of the home, Regina Fire said.

Crews remained on the scene Wednesday morning with the fire under investigation.

On Dec. 9 two others were found dead also in a house fire on the 800 block of Rae Street.