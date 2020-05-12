REGINA -- The University of Regina says classes in the fall semester will likely be delivered online in the fall semester.

The U of R suspended in-person classes in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some courses were offered to students online to finish the semester. Spring and summer courses are being offered exclusively online.

“A continuation of the remote delivery we are now using offers students in the fall term the best chance of academic success as we navigate the rapidly changing landscape of the global pandemic,” the university said in an update on its website.

The university says it is working closely with public health officials and the province’s chief medical health officer on the best way to handle the pandemic.

“The situation is fluid, changing daily. As it changes, we will communicate with you,” the university said.

The U of R will continue “comprehensive work” on the fall term in the coming weeks.

The university us focused on keeping students, faculty and staff safe.

The University of Saskatchewan announced Tuesday that it plans to offer most of its fall courses through online learning.