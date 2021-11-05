U of R first Canadian university to open nurse practitioner-led student wellness centre

REGINA -

The University of Regina unveiled its new Student Wellness Centre on Friday morning, making the U of R the first university in Canada to open a nurse practitioner-led healthcare facility for students.

The facility is operated by the Faculty of Nursing. Dean of the faculty, Dr. Cheryl Pollard, said this centre is more than ten years in the making.

“This centre is built apron our belief that (for) students and faculty, there’s a connection between physical, emotional, mental and spiritual well-being that all lead into academic success,” said Pollard.

Four nurse practitioners will work in the clinic, along with two or three nurse practitioner students at any given time. The nurse practitioners can offer in-person, primary services to students, including ordering and interpreting diagnostic tests, monitoring lab work, prescribing drugs and performing minor surgical procedures.

Undergraduate nursing students will also operate at the centre during their clinical placements.

“Nursing is a professsion where it takes a long time to build a nurse. For them to be engaging with real, live people and dealing with issues in real time, is a means of education that we can’t provide any other way,” Pollard said.