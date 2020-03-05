REGINA -- The University of Regina has placed limits on students, faculty, researchers and staff travelling to countries the federal government has placed under a Level 2 or Level 3 travel advisory due to the novel coronavirus.

“No travel by faculty, researchers, staff and students that the University is funding or sponsoring is allowed for areas with a level 3 advisory. Areas with a level 2 advisory require the Dean’s approval of the COVID-19 Travel Risk Assessment form, including a risk mitigation plan,” reads a notice sent to students, dated for March 3 signed by Darren Cherwaty, director of health, safety and wellness at the U of R.

As of Thursday morning, a page set up on the U of R website lists Level 2 countries as South Korea and Japan, while Level 3 includes Northern Italy, Iran, and China.

“Effective immediately, all travel to these areas (including previously approved travel that has not yet occurred) by faculty, researchers, staff and students that the University is funding or sponsoring is cancelled [or] postponed until the advisories have been removed,” the notice reads.

The requirement of dean approval for travel to Level 2 countries will also remain in effect until advisories lift.

The university also says personal travel is at the discretion of the individual, but travellers are “strongly encouraged” to pay attention to all travel advisories.

Additionally, the March 3 notice will also apply to any further countries placed under Level 2 or Level 3 advisories by the federal government as a result of coronavirus.