Unusually warm, nice weather forecasted for May long weekend in Sask.

For Saskatchewan, the May long weekend is forecasted to see much warmer temperatures than usual this year.

“It’s a rare long weekend in May that we get a really nice sunny weekend,” Terri Lang, meteorologist with Environment Canada told CTV on Friday.

With temperatures expected in the mid to high 20 C range, provincial parks across the province are seeing higher bookings this year.

“With the weather holding, we’ll see some drive ups, but for reservations we’re at 75 per cent,” said Buffalo Pound provincial park manager, Dave Bjarnason.

Some campers set up on Thursday to beat the crowds and take in the extra long weekend.

“It’s a wonderful break, you know, the ticks are a little higher this season, but to not have snow means we can get out here and enjoy it rather than huddle in the tent,” said Cole Remsay, one camper who came with a group of friends.

Remsay, who uses they/them pronouns, said they usually camp on May long weekends, and has seen their fair share of weather over the years.

Also new this May long, a 17-year ban on alcohol in provincial parks.

The provincial government announced earlier this week that people will legally be allowed to drink on their personal campsites, for the first time since 2006.

Most people at Buffalo Pound didn’t mind the lift, and don’t believe any unruly behaviour will come of the lift.

Allan Daniels enjoys a frosty alcoholic beverage in his campsite at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)

Allan Daniels and his wife are two such campers.

“It’ll be a little easier for everybody, they can relax a little bit more… because I’m pretty sure most people are bringing their alcohol, they are just hiding it.”

Bjarnason agreed, saying he does not believe that the May long weekend is different from any other.

“I don’t see there being anything. Other jurisdictions have gone forward with this over the past few years so I think that it might be time.”

While booked campsites may have visitors, drinking in public spaces, like the walk between sites or on the beach, is still prohibited.

Most of southern Saskatchewan does not have a current fire ban in place, which means those going to Buffalo Pound this weekend can enjoy cooking on the fire.

“My sons come…bring the grandkids along and it’s a good time getting outdoors and getting back to having wieners over the fire like we did today for lunch,” said Daniels.

However, the smoke from fires up north will still impact southern Saskatchewan.

A switch in winds again will see some smoke blow down, according to Lang.

“They are switch towards, more towards the north the upper winds are so that’s what’s bringing that smoke back down.”

Though she adds the air quality may not be as bad as seen earlier in the week, it will still be a concern for those who have respiratory problems.

So with the heat and the smoke, Lang reminds residents to drink lots of water, find shady spots especially between the hours of 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., as well as 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., and to make sure sunscreen is on hand.

However, despite the conditions, there are those, like Nik Crawford, who is just happy to be back out in the great outdoors.

“Something nice about being in the nice weather and being out in nature with friends you’re close with and just kind of getting together.”