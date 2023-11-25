Vanier Cup to be hosted by University of Regina in 2025

The Vanier Cup, Canada’s national university football championship, will be hosted by the University of Regina (U of R) in 2025.

On Saturday, U SPORTS made the announcement, selecting the U of R as the host for the 60th anniversary of the Vanier Cup.

"We are confident fans from all over will want to converge on Regina for this milestone event. The city is known for its enthusiasm for football and deeply engaged fan base, which solidifies Regina's status as a city where football plays a significant and beloved role in the community's sports culture,” said Lisette Johnson-Stapley, U SPORTS chief sport officer in a media release.

Jeff Keshen, U of R president and vice-chancellor, said they are honoured and excited to be picked to host the Vanier Cup in 2025.

"Saskatchewan is a great football province, with everything needed to help profile university athletics in Canada: the fans, the volunteers, the corporate support, and the most spectacular football venue in the country – Mosaic stadium,” he said.

The bid to host the cup in Regina came from efforts from the U of R, the City of Regina, Tourism Saskatchewan, Tourism Regina, the Regina Rams Football Club, and the Regina Hotel Association.

