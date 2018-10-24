

Police have now confirmed that the vehicle found crashed on a remote Saskatchewan road belonged to a missing Carlyle woman.

Ruby Barnes, 64, has not been seen since June 18 of this year. She was last seen around the 200 block of Main Street in Carlyle around 9:30 a.m. She was driving a white 2013 Ford Escape.

RCMP says they found the SUV on a rural property near Bangor around 1 p.m. on Monday.

According to a news release, police believe the SUV was travelling on a remote gravel road when it went through a T-intersection and into a dense bush where it could not be seen from the road. Police say the SUV had significant damage.

Human remains were found at the scene, but police say they will not be able to confirm if they are Barnes’ remains until an autopsy is performed on Friday.

Police do not believe the death is suspicious in nature.

Bangor is about 184 kilometres northeast of Regina.