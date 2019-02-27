

CTV Regina





Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation remains under a state of emergency after its water treatment plant burned down on Monday night.

Around 100 evacuees are staying in Regina hotels as they wait for running water again in their homes.

The Red Cross said residents have been staying there since Carry the Kettle was evacuated earlier this week. The group is also providing food and water.

Volunteers are bringing bottled water into the community for those who stayed behind.

The plant, which was built in 2012, supplied water to 1,100 people and more than 250 homes.

Investigators are working to confirm the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross says it will continue to work with Carry the Kettle for as long as residents need aid.

A councillor expects it will take at least two years before a new water treatment plant is built in the community.

For now, Carry the Kettle is working to bring in generators so homes will have water for washing and toilets. The community would remain under a boil water advisory.