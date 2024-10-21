Voting week in Saskatchewan begins today

REGINA
    Voting for the 2024 Saskatchewan provincial election has officially begun.

    Voting week will run from 10 a.m. Oct. 22 to Oct. 28 with exception of Oct. 27. Voters will be able to cast their ballots at 303 polling locations across the province.

    Accessibility and flexibility are both priorities for Elections Saskatchewan as they are getting votes in through a variety of ways.

    “During that early voting period, eligible voters can vote at any voting location in their constituency. They don’t have to go to a single poll” Chief Electoral Officer Michael Boda told CTV News.

    More than 800,000 eligible voters in 61 constituencies will be able to cast their ballots in the 2024 provincial election.

    Voting information cards have been sent out through mail, email and text over the past two weeks.

    The deadlines for mail-in voting and home bound voting have now passed.

    (Courtesy: Elections Saskatchewan)

    Those who have not received voting information can still vote at polling stations by bringing identification containing your current address.

    There will be roughly 5,000 people working the polls as well as at care homes and other institutions.

    Counting and tallying the ballots at the end will be done by hand.

    "We anticipate that it could go up to midnight. There are always people counting at one o’clock in the morning. But we continue that process, it’s done by hand," Boda explained.

    During the final day of voting, there will an additional 413 voting locations opened up, totaling 716 across Saskatchewan.

    The numbers are in accordance with Elections Saskatchewan’s policy – which dictates that nobody in the province should drive more than 30 minutes to cast their vote.

    To vote in the election, you must be a Canadian citizen, have been a Saskatchewan resident for at least the last six months and be 18 years of age by Oct. 28.

    Prospective voters must confirm their identity prior to getting a ballot at their polling station.

    Option 1: Driver's licence

    A driver's licence has your name and address and is all you will need.

    Option 2: Two pieces of ID

    Both must show your name and at least one shows your current address.

    Proof of Identity

    • Birth Certificate
    • Canada Border Services Agency ID
    • Canadian Blood Services Donor Card
    • Canadian Forces ID
    • Canadian Passport
    • CATSA ID
    • CIC Citizenship Card
    • CNIB ID Card
    • Credit Card
    • Debit Card
    • Driver’s Licence (Saskatchewan)
    • Firearms Possession Licence
    • Fishing, Trapping, Hunting Licence
    • Government Employee Card
    • Health Card (Saskatchewan)
    • Hospital Bracelet
    • Indian Status Card
    • Métis Citizenship Card
    • Old Age Security (OAS) Card
    • Other ID (Government, Municipality, School Division, Indian Band)
    • Pleasure Craft Operators Licence
    • Parole Card
    • Passport of a Foreign State
    • Radio Operator Card
    • Social Insurance Card
    • Student Card from Post-Secondary Institution
    • Union ID
    • Veterans Affairs Health Card
    • Voter Information Card
    • Wildlife Certificate

    Proof of ID, address

    • Admission Form (Shelter, Student, Seniors Residence)
    • Attestation of Residence
    • Bank Statement
    • Blank Cheque with the Voter’s Name
    • Certificate of Title
    • Cheque (Government, Municipality, School Division, Indian Band)
    • Credit Card Statement
    • Crop Insurance Statement
    • Court Document
    • Employer Paycheque
    • Government Benefits Statement (Employment Insurance, OAS, Social Assistance, Disability Support, Child Tax Benefit, Workers’ Compensation)
    • Income Tax Assessment
    • Insurance Policy
    • Letter of Authorization from a First Nations Band
    • Letter of Stay (Shelter, Student, Seniors Residence)
    • Mortgage or Lease Statement
    • Pension Statement
    • Post-Secondary Mail
    • Property Tax Assessment
    • Public Guardian or Trustee Letter
    • Utility Bill (telephone, power, cable)
    • Vehicle Registration
    • Voter Information Card from a Saskatchewan Municipality

    Option 3: Vouching

    If you do not have access to any ID, another voter can vouch for you. An eligible voter, who knows you and lives in the same constituency as you, may vouch for you at the voting place when you arrive to vote in-person.

