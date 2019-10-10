REGINA -- Union workers for the Water Security Agency have reached a tentative agreement, the province says.

According to the province, the agency has reached a deal with Unifor Local 820. The details won't be released until the agreement is ratified.

“I am pleased we have reached a tentative agreement with the Unifor bargaining unit,” Water Security Agency President and CEO Susan Ross said in a news release. “We are thankful for the dedicated efforts of the negotiators representing our employees who have been working hard with our management team to come up with this deal.”

The union has not said when workers will return to the job.

Union workers at other Crown corporations, including SaskTel, SaskPower and SaskEnergy, remain on strike. Some planned to return to work-to-rule earlier in the week, but reversed that decision when SaskTel said it would be locking out union workers if they tried to return on Tuesday.

The Water Security Agency is responsible for all of the province's water management, owning and operating 72 dams and water supply channels in Saskatchewan.