'We'd love to see the animals go home': Regina Humane Society drops dog adoptions to $25

As the grand opening of the new Regina Humane Society (RHS) draws near, there is still some work left to be done at the Armour Road location. Mainly, finding forever homes for the furry occupants of the current facility.

Bill Thorn, the director of marketing and public relations at the RHS, said as nice as the new facility is going to be, there’s nothing like a forever home.

“We’d love to see the animals go home. We’ve reduced fees this week until this Sunday the 28th down to $25 for dogs and puppies because we have a high number in our care right now. Much higher than normal,” he said.

Moving can be a stressful experience for anyone, and the animals at the RHS are no exception.

“We don’t want them to go through the stress of the move and moving around in the transportation and such so let's see if we can get them into a permanent home before that happens,” Thorn said.

The $25 adoption fee is a factor that the RHS is hoping will attract the attention of individuals who have been considering an addition to their home.

“If people have been thinking about getting a dog in the next little while, maybe moving that up a little in their agendas to make it happen this week,” Thorn said.

The $25 adoptions are only available until Sunday and then the crew will be heading to their new location which is expected to open on Feb. 5.