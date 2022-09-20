Two men are facing multiple charges, including possession of explosives, following an incident at a Regina business on Monday.

Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) were dispatched to a business on the 21 block of Broad Street around 7:50 a.m. on Sept. 19.

Police learned that a man had attempted to steal items from the business and was told to leave.

The man then allegedly showed a knife and left the business, meeting a second man in a nearby alley. Police arrived and detained the two suspects, one of whom was wanted on several warrants.

Officers searched the two men and found a small hatchet, knives, two improvised incendiary devices and ammunition.

A 22-year-old Regina man and a 26-year-old man from Lestock, Sask. face over seven charges in total, including unlawful possession of explosives, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of break-in instruments.

The 26-year-old accused made his first appearance in provincial court on Sept. 20.

The 22-year-old accused was released on an undertaking to appear in provincial court on Nov. 7, 2022.