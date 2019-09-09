

CTV News Regina





WestJet has cancelled several direct flights to hot destinations out of Regina due to the continued grounding of Boeing 737 Max airplanes, the Regina International Airport says.

The Regina airport says the weekly flight from Regina to Orlando will be suspended until Jan. 5. Three weekly flights from Regina and Saskatoon to Phoenix are also cancelled during that timeframe.

The Cancun direct flight out of Regina has been cancelled for November, and will fly once a week in December. The airline will offer a direct flight to Puerto Vallarta from Regina weekly in November, and it will be cancelled in December.

Authorities across the country banned 737 Max flights from the skies after two fatal crashes in five months.

With files from The Canadian Press.