The case of a man accused in Weyburn’s first homicide in 23 years has been adjourned to Feb. 5.

Keegan Muxlow, 23, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Nathan Hutt. Hutt was killed when he and two others allegedly broke into Muxlow’s home on Jan. 4.

Muxlow is still in custody and is scheduled to appear by video link on Feb. 5.

Dominick Hawkes, 23, and William McLeod, 25, have also been charged with break and enter, assault and possession of a gun without a licence. Hutt was with Hawkes and McLeod during the alleged home invasion. They remain in custody and will appear in court again at a later date.