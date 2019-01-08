

CTV Regina





The man charged with second-degree murder in the death of another Weyburn man made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.

Nathan Hutt, 18, was killed after he and two others broke into a home on Jan. 4.

The target of the home invasion, 23-year-old Keegan Muxlow, was charged with second-degree murder, unsafe storage of a firearm and possession of a gun without a valid licence.

Muxlow’s case was adjourned until January 22. He will be remanded into custody until that appearance.

Police have also charged 23-year-old Dominick Hawkes and 25-year-old William McLeod with break and enter, assault, and possession of a gun without a license. Hawkes is also facing charges for cocaine possession. Hutt was with Hawkes and Mcleod during the invasion. They will also remain in custody until Jan. 22.

It was the first homicide in Weyburn in 23 years.