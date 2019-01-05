

Michaela Solomon, CTV Regina





The Weyburn Police Service is investigating after an incident that claimed the life of an 18-year-old man.

According to police the incident occurred at approximately 9 p.m., when a report was made of a home invasion involving guns, in the 300 block of 4th St. N.E.

Police said this is the first homicide to occur in Weyburn in 23 years.

"What we believe happened was the home invasion was botched and the tables got turned where one of the people involved in the home invasion suffered a gunshot wound, and one suffered a stab wound." Deputy Police Chief Rod Stafford said.

Police secured the property and learned a short while later that two men had arrived at hospital with injuries. Police attended to the Weyburn General Hospital where they confirmed that the injured males were related to the earlier home invasion. One of the men succumbed to his injuries early Saturday morning. The other recovered and was taken into custody.

Two 23-year-old men were arrested in relation to this incident, and a 25-year-old man has turned himself in to police. A homicide investigation is underway.

Community residents are in disbelief.

"It's kind of getting scary," Larry Sonnenberg, a Weyburn resident, said. "Not much of this happens around Weyburn."

According to police, drugs related crime has been on the rise, with crystal meth becoming more prevalent. However they cannot confirm the cause of this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Weyburn Police Service at 306-848-3250, or Crime-Stoppers.

Based on a report by Stefanie Davis.