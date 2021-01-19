REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority said that the Weyburn Hospital is exclusively caring for COVID-19 positive patient in its inpatient wards.

In an email to CTV News, the SHA said patients without COVID-19 will have their needs met in other local hospitals.

"Non-COVID-19 patient care needs will be met in hospitals in surrounding rural locations, namely Estevan, and arrangements will be made for patients at the time of admission," the SHA's Doug Dahl said in an email. "Emergency Room services at Weyburn Hospital are not impacted and continue to be available and accessible. If you feel unwell and think you require urgent or emergent care, call 911 or go to the hospital emergency department. Medical professionals are available to address your health care needs."

Those with non-urgent health concerns are encouraged to contact HealthLine 811.