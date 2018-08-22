

CTV Regina





A Weyburn teen has died after she was in a crash involving a train nearly a week ago.

The crash happened near the rail yard southeast of Weyburn around 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 16.

The teen, who has since been identified as Kailynn Bursic-Panchuk, was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.

According to a social media post made by family, her organs will be donated.

The Canadian Pacific Railway police are still investigating the crash.