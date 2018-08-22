Weyburn teen dies after crash with train last week
Kailynn Bursic-Panchuk (SOURCE: Facebook)
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, August 22, 2018 4:24PM CST
A Weyburn teen has died after she was in a crash involving a train nearly a week ago.
The crash happened near the rail yard southeast of Weyburn around 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 16.
The teen, who has since been identified as Kailynn Bursic-Panchuk, was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.
According to a social media post made by family, her organs will be donated.
The Canadian Pacific Railway police are still investigating the crash.