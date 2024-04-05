When will Saskatchewan see a total solar eclipse?
Saskatchewan might be missing out on seeing this year’s total solar eclipse over North America, but the next time the sun and the moon align over the continent, the province will be centre stage.
On April 8, parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada will be able to observe the total solar eclipse with the sun entirely or mostly covered. How long the effect will last largely depends on location.
The Canadian Space Agency advises anyone planning to observe the eclipse to take the necessary safety precautions by using appropriate eye protection.
In Saskatchewan, stargazers will either have to travel or be patient to see the moon block out the sun.
According to NASA, parts of southern Saskatchewan will be able to see totality on Aug. 23, 2044, with the best visibility anticipated in the southwestern corner.
Much of Alberta is also in the expected path.
The predicted 2044 eclipse will end as the sun sets in North Dakota.
In the meantime, Saskatchewan residents will be able to see a partial cover during the 2024 eclipse.
The last time any part of Saskatchewan was in the path of totality was in 1979, when the moon blocked the sun over the province’s southeastern corner.
Regina Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's unemployment rate rises to 6.1 per cent
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada's unemployment rate rises to 6.1 per cent
Canada's unemployment rate jumped to 6.1 per cent in March as more people looked for work and the economy failed to add jobs.
'Plan for the worst': Eclipse viewings expected to put pressure on cellphone networks
With Monday's solar eclipse expected to draw tens of thousands to regions along the path of totality in Eastern Canada, major cellphone and internet providers say they're ready to handle a surge in wireless traffic in those areas.
Amber Alert issued in B.C. after alleged abduction of infant
Police in Langley, B.C., issued an Amber alert after receiving a report about an alleged parental abduction of a three-month-old baby on Thursday.
Spring storm brings outages across Quebec and Ontario, heavy snow in the east
An early April spring storm continues to move across Canada as residents brace for heavy snow and rain.
Is decaf coffee safe to drink? Experts weigh in on claims by health advocacy groups
For people avoiding caffeine, decaf coffee seems like a harmless option. But some health advocacy groups that argue otherwise are petitioning the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ban a key chemical involved in the decaffeination process due to cancer concerns.
A senior U.K. lawmaker fell victim to a sexting scam. His colleagues are being urged to go to police
British lawmakers who may have been targeted in a sexting scam were urged Friday to go to police, after a senior Conservative admitted disclosing the personal phone numbers of some colleagues to an unknown individual who held 'compromising' material on him.
Israel dismisses 2 officers over deadly drone strikes on aid workers in Gaza
The Israeli military said Friday that it has dismissed two officers and reprimanded three others for their roles in drone strikes in Gaza that killed seven aid workers on a food-delivery mission, saying they had mishandled critical information and violated the army’s rules of engagement.
NEW 2 in 3 Canadians doubt police can find stolen cars: Nanos
A new poll from Nanos Research for CTV News has found that a majority of Canadians doubt the police are able to recover stolen cars.
Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell recreate a royal media disaster in Prince Andrew drama 'Scoop'
As the past few weeks have shown, royalty and the media can be an explosive mix. For more evidence, watch 'Scoop,' a behind-the-scenes Netflix drama about a disastrous interview Prince Andrew gave in 2019 in response to allegations of sexual misconduct.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police stats show Fairhaven crime not rising, despite lingering fears
After weeks of breathless demands from neighbourhood residents who say a nearby homeless shelter is contributing to a crime wave, police released statistics from the two neighbourhoods at the centre of the controversy.
-
Saskatoon duo are the first Sask. men to officiate a Major League Soccer game
Two Saskatonians are celebrating after becoming the first male referees from Saskatchewan to officiate a game at the highest level in the continent.
-
Two Saskatoon men charged with murder in February shooting
After a month of investigation, police have charged two men for a fatal February shooting in Saskatoon.
Winnipeg
-
Homicide suspect wanted in connection with second killing
A 27-year-old man wanted in a March homicide has been charged in connection to a second death – although police do not believe the two killings are related.
-
University of Winnipeg reveals student, faculty data stolen in cyber attack
The University of Winnipeg has revealed data was likely stolen from a server containing sensitive, personal information of current and former students, employees and faculty in a recent cyber attack.
-
Wildfires could start as early as this weekend in Manitoba due to dry conditions officials say
Manitoba's wildfire services warns amid rising temperatures and drought conditions, flames could spark as early as the weekend. That's causing concern for one First Nation community still reeling from last year's wildfire fight.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's unemployment rate rises to 6.1 per cent
Canada's unemployment rate jumped to 6.1 per cent in March as more people looked for work and the economy failed to add jobs.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Morning snow, weekend warming
A snowy start to the day in the Edmonton area and across much of central and north-central Alberta.
-
Autopsy confirms B.C. boy died of dog bite, Edmonton police still investigating
An autopsy has confirmed an 11-year-old boy who was the victim of a fatal dog attack earlier this week died of a dog bite.
Calgary
-
Calgary snowfall creates treacherous commute for drivers
Heavy snowfall is impacting the commute for many Calgarians heading in to work on Friday.
-
Man stabbed in the neck by woman in Mission
Police say a woman stabbed a man in the neck around 1:30 a.m. on Friday.
-
Trudeau in Calgary for housing announcement as part of cross-country tour
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make a housing announcement in Calgary today as part of a campaign-style pre-budget tour across the country.
Lethbridge
-
Canada, U.S to launch investigation into downstream pollution caused by B.C. coal mining
Canada and the United States will be reviewing the downstream impact of pollution caused by B.C. coal mining.
-
Southern Alberta farmers allocated 50% less water than normal for 2024: SMRID
While farmers in southern Alberta will soon be gearing up to plant this year’s crops, those in the St. Mary’s River Irrigation District (SMRID) now know how much water they’ll be receiving.
-
Hurricanes go down in double overtime heartbreaker as they get swept out of WHL playoffs by Swift Current
The Lethbridge Hurricanes have once again been bounced out of the WHL playoffs, thanks to a heart-breaking 5-4 double overtime defeat Wednesday at the Enmax Centre.
Toronto
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Hwy. 404 reopens in Aurora after collisions involving 16 vehicles
Highway 404 has reopened in Aurora following two early morning pileups which snarled traffic on the busy highway.
-
One man dead after daylight shooting in Brampton: police
One man is dead after a shooting in Brampton on Friday morning, Peel police say.
-
Cochrane, Ont. inundated with interest from southern Ontario residents after $10 land plot offer
A small town in northeastern Ontario is being inundated with interest after announcing a program that would see plots of land for new home builds being offered for as low as $10 along with a five-year property tax break.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Eastway Tank, owner plead guilty in 2022 explosion that killed 6 at Ottawa business
Eastway Tank and its owner, Neil Greene, have pleaded guilty to charges in connection to an explosion that killed six people at an Ottawa business more than two years ago.
-
Premier Ford is in Ottawa today to update the city's progress towards its housing target
Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Paul Calandra and Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe to "provide an update on Ottawa's progress towards its housing target," according to a media release. CTVNewsOttawa.ca will carry the media conference at 11:30 a.m.
-
Ottawa home prices increase 2.7 per cent in March
Home sales and prices inched up in March, as Ottawa's real estate market showed "early signs of a buzzing spring market," according to a new report.
Montreal
-
Still tens of thousands without power after snowfall in Quebec
There are 50,020 customers without electricity after major snowfall in Quebec.
-
'A big loss for everyone': Friends, family mourn Quebec man killed by Israeli airstrike in Gaza
Friends and family members are mourning the death of Jacob Flickinger, a Canadian military veteran and father to a one-year-old son who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, amid calls for an investigation into the attack.
-
4 teens arrested after man stabbed outside Lionel-Groulx Metro
Four teenagers have been arrested after a 35-year-old man was stabbed in what police believe could have been a "random attack" in downtown Montreal.
Vancouver
-
Amber Alert issued in B.C. after alleged abduction of infant
Police in Langley, B.C., issued an Amber alert after receiving a report about an alleged parental abduction of a three-month-old baby on Thursday.
-
'We are struggling': Muslim Food Bank pleading for donations amid challenging Ramadan
The Lower Mainland Muslim Food Bank says it is struggling with high demand and not enough donations during the holy month of Ramadan.
-
Vancouver city councillors propose motion to regulate mushroom dispensaries
Two Vancouver city councillors are tabling a motion to regulate medicinal mushroom stores in the city.
Vancouver Island
-
Man arrested after exposing himself to 12-year-old girl on Victoria bus, police say
Plainclothes police officers in Victoria arrested a 65-year-old man last week after he allegedly exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl on a transit bus.
-
CFAX Santas Anonymous answers call for help to save Sooke school food programs
Educational assistant Shelley Crowley has been rolling out her breakfast cart at Journey Middle School in Sooke every school day for the past nine years.
-
Federal government reaches $7M settlement with B.C. First Nation
The federal government and a British Columbia First Nation have reached a $7-million settlement over a lumber grievance that dates back to 1942.
Kelowna
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
-
Kelowna man shot dead inside his auto shop, family says
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
London
-
Community in mourning after sudden loss of Malik Edwards
Friends and family of Malik Edwards are in mourning after the sudden loss of the 21 year old.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Neighbours pushing back against proposal for a third homeless hub along the same street
There’s growing concern that city council will agree to permit a third low-barrier service hub for Londoners experiencing homelessness along a short stretch of Wellington Road near Westminster Ponds.
-
Jury deliberating its verdict in case of elderly woman charged in crash that killed young girl
The jury at the trial of Petronella McNorgan started its deliberations late Thursday afternoon after hearing evidence in the case for two and a half weeks, and have been sequestered until Friday morning.
Kitchener
-
Teens arrested in connection to Fairview Park Mall jewelry store robbery
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a Kitchener jewelry store robbery from nearly three months ago.
-
Multiple crashes in Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge and Stratford
Thursday was a busy one for first responders in Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge and Stratford - there were multiple crashes reported between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
-
Ontario mother quits job to drive son to autism program
An Ontario mother says she is being forced to choose between her income and an autism program necessary for her son’s development.
Northern Ontario
-
Community near Sudbury is short $3M in reserve funds
Residents of Markstay-Warren, a community just east of Sudbury, were brought up to speed on their municipality’s financial situation during a special council meeting Thursday evening.
-
Cochrane, Ont. inundated with interest from southern Ontario residents after $10 land plot offer
A small town in northeastern Ontario is being inundated with interest after announcing a program that would see plots of land for new home builds being offered for as low as $10 along with a five-year property tax break.
-
Is decaf coffee safe to drink? Experts weigh in on claims by health advocacy groups
For people avoiding caffeine, decaf coffee seems like a harmless option. But some health advocacy groups that argue otherwise are petitioning the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ban a key chemical involved in the decaffeination process due to cancer concerns.
Atlantic
-
Daughter of Carly Simon ready to 'see the total eclipse of the sun' in Maritimes
The daughter of Carly Simon, singer of 'You're So Vain,' which mentions an eclipse in Nova Scotia, now lives in the Maritimes, just in time for the upcoming solar eclipse.
-
Gas prices increase in Nova Scotia and P.E.I.
The price of gas increased overnight in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island while fuel prices dropped in New Brunswick.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Friday, April 5, 2024.
N.L.
-
Mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck finally out of the water
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
-
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
-
Woman in Northern Ireland finds people who can understand her -- in Newfoundland
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.