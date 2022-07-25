White-nose bat syndrome poses threat to Sask. wildlife

White-nose bat syndrome has been discovered for the first time in Saskatchewan in Grasslands National Park.

This fungal disease affects bats during hibernation while their body temperature is significantly lowered.

Trent Bollinger, regional director of the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative and professor of veterinary pathology at the University of Saskatchewan, said the bats are at a metabolic rate, their temperatures have dropped, and they are immunocompromised.

“This could cause them to come out of torpor more frequently and use up energy stored that they have built up during the fall leading up to hibernation and this energy depletion is the cause of their death over the hibernation period,” he said.

While the disease is only contagious to bats, the ecological impacts can affect everyone, explained Iga Stasiak, wildlife health specialist for the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment.

“Bats play a really important and immense ecological role. They’re a major predator of night-flying insects, including crop pests so they save the agricultural industry millions of dollars every year in pest control”

White-nose bat syndrome has drastically affected the bat population in North America since its discovery in 2006.

Authorities ask that if any members of the public come into contact with a bat that is dead or on the ground, to contact the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative.