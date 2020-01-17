REGINA -- White Pony Lodge in Regina opened its doors Friday evening to provide some shelter from the cold weather, and a hot meal.

“This year we have a bright sign we are able to advertise a bit more, and hopefully get some more people feeling like this is a place that they can be at home,” Leah O’Malley, lodge board member said.

O’Malley said she wants the community to feel like White Pony Lodge is a place they can trust and feel welcome.

Members of the community can stop in for a hot meal, and stay to hangout and have conversation.

White Pony Lodge said the hot meals would not be possible without the help of YWCA Regina, Canada Service Corps, the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada and the Federal government.