Wind chills below -40 expected as extreme cold warnings blanket Sask.

Wind chill values between minus 40 and minus 45 are expected throughout Saskatchewan on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings for the majority of the province on Tuesday afternoon, with a period of “very cold wind chills” expected.

A high pressure system is moving through the southern prairies, bringing cold arctic air and clear skies with it.

Temperatures are expected to climb on Wednesday, as relatively warmer air moves in, according to Environment Canada.

The warnings affect almost the entire province, including the cities of Regina and Saskatoon.

Environment Canada warns that frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin. Cold related symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

