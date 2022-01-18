Wind creates 'stubborn' house fire for Regina crews
Regina fire crews responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Retallack Street on Jan. 18, 2021. (@Regina_Fire/Twitter)
Windy winter conditions created difficulties for Regina fire crews at a house fire on Tuesday morning.
Crews were on the scene in the 1000 block of Retallack Street around 6:45 a.m., according to a tweet from Regina Fire.
The tweet described the blaze as a “stubborn wind-driven fire.” It was contained to the house of origin.
No injuries were reported due to the fire. The incident is under investigation.