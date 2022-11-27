Winter storm, snowfall warnings and blowing snow advisories issued across Sask.: Environment Canada

Much of southern and central Saskatchewan can expect winter conditions as storm warnings and weather statements have been issued by Environment Canada.

For the southwestern corner of the province, extending east of Regina, residents can expect blowing snow, according to a Nov. 27 weather statement from Environment Canada.

For central Saskatchewan, winter storm and snowfall wrnings are in place.

Environment Canada warned of heavy snowfall and strong winds leading to hazardous conditions beginning late on Sunday afternoon.

Snowfall amounts totalling 10 to 20 centimetres are expected along with high winds and plunging temperatures.

Environment Canada outlined in its warnings that conditions should improve throughout the day Monday and into Tuesday.

The federal weather service asks the public to consider postponing non-essential travel until the conditions improve. Visibility may be reduced to near zero at times of heavy snow and wind.

To report severe weather conditions to Environment Canada, residents can email SKstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #SKStorm.

For updates on road conditions across the province, visit the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline.

Files from CTV News Regina's Drew Postey.