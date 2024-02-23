Winter weather to return to parts of Sask. next week

Winter weather will return to parts of Saskatchewan, including Regina and Moose Jaw, next week.

While central Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon, will get the brunt of the heavier snow forecast, Southern Saskatchewan is not exempt from winter conditions.

A mix of lighter precipitation including freezing rain will be possible Sunday night and Monday morning, according to a statement issued by Environment Canada on Friday afternoon.

Temperatures on Tuesday morning will reach the minus mark with wind chills between minus 30 to minus 35. Northerly winds gusting to 70 km/hr will also develop.

The cold snap is expected to last a couple of days then will moderate later in the week.