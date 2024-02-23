REGINA
    • Winter weather to return to parts of Sask. next week

    Vehicles drive through snowfall on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Regina in this file photo. Vehicles drive through snowfall on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Regina in this file photo.
    Winter weather will return to parts of Saskatchewan, including Regina and Moose Jaw, next week.

    While central Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon, will get the brunt of the heavier snow forecast, Southern Saskatchewan is not exempt from winter conditions.

    A mix of lighter precipitation including freezing rain will be possible Sunday night and Monday morning, according to a statement issued by Environment Canada on Friday afternoon.

    Temperatures on Tuesday morning will reach the minus mark with wind chills between minus 30 to minus 35. Northerly winds gusting to 70 km/hr will also develop.

    The cold snap is expected to last a couple of days then will moderate later in the week.

    Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare

    The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties' confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.

