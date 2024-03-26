Woman charged with murder in relation to 2022 death on Sask. First Nation

A 32-year-old woman has been charged with first degree murder for the 2022 death of a 51-year-old man on The Key First Nation northeast of Yorkton.

RCMP say 32-year-old Natashia Marie Keshane, who was charged with first degree murder made her first court appearance in Yorkton on Monday.

The victim, identified by RCMP as 51-year-old Cory Papequash, was found injured inside a home on The Key First Nation early in the morning on Oct. 23, 2022 after police responded to a report of possible gunshots inside a residence on the First Nation.

RCMP said Papequash was then pronounced dead by EMS at the scene.

The Key First Nation is about 86 kilometres northeast of Yorkton, Sask.