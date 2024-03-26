REGINA
Regina

    • Woman charged with murder in relation to 2022 death on Sask. First Nation

    An RCMP vehicle in an undated file photo. An RCMP vehicle in an undated file photo.
    Share

    A 32-year-old woman has been charged with first degree murder for the 2022 death of a 51-year-old man on The Key First Nation northeast of Yorkton.

    RCMP say 32-year-old Natashia Marie Keshane, who was charged with first degree murder made her first court appearance in Yorkton on Monday.

    The victim, identified by RCMP as 51-year-old Cory Papequash, was found injured inside a home on The Key First Nation early in the morning on Oct. 23, 2022 after police responded to a report of possible gunshots inside a residence on the First Nation.

    RCMP said Papequash was then pronounced dead by EMS at the scene.

    The Key First Nation is about 86 kilometres northeast of Yorkton, Sask.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Just give it time, and Poilievre's stances can turn on a dime

    Pierre Poilievre has discovered the charm of saying one thing and its opposite in successive interviews, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca, adding that it's a technique that could start to raise questions in the minds of the voting public about what the Conservative leader actually stands for.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News