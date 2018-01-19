

CTV Regina





A 43-year-old woman and a two-year-old child were injured in a collision on Friday morning.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Truesdale Drive around 8:15 a.m. after reports of a crash. According to police, the woman was carrying the child across the street when she was hit by a vehicle. The driver stayed at the scene and helped the woman and the child. They were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Police said they had to block Truesdale Drive from Ehman Bay to University Park Drive for several hours while investigators gathered evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 307-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.